Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): The ongoing Maha Kumbh mela has witnessed a great surge of devotees looking to experience the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, as over 15 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis took a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers till 10 PM on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government, over 140 million people have taken the holy dip since the commencement of the event on January 13.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials US President Donald Trump, Discusses 'Mutually Beneficial' Ties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ram Dev and other saints and sages.

Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and various leaders have visited Maha Kumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Ram Temple Witnesses Surge of Devotees on Republic Day, With Over 25 Lakh People Visiting Mandir.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared his experience of taking the holy dip, while also interacting with various devotees.

Speaking to ANI after the dip, he said, "Maha Kumbh is connected to the faith of crores of people. Taking a dip in the holy waters here is a significant moment in my life. Crores of pilgrims are visiting Prayagraj and all of them are saying that the arrangements here are really good. I congratulate UP CM, his team and the whole administration for making such arrangements here."

The religious congregation has also witnessed an extraordinary influx of devotees from around the world.

Antonio, a pilgrim from Italy, has finally fulfilled his decade-long dream of attending the Kumbh Mela in India.

"I feel fantastic," Antonio exclaimed while adding, "There's a lot of blessings in this place. I was looking forward to this. I wanted to visit for over 10 years. And finally, I'm here."

Antonio's fascination with India's spiritual heritage began years ago. He had previously undertaken a 2,000-kilometer pilgrimage on foot, known as a "padh-yatra," which deepened his understanding and devotion to Indian saints.

Esther, a pilgrim from Spain, has found herself immersed in the spiritual energy of the Kumbh Mela. Initially, she felt overwhelmed by the large crowds, but as the day progressed, her experience transformed. "I'm feeling great right now," Esther said.=

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)