Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A senior official of the Prayagraj Railway Division on Saturday unveiled a theme song for the Mahakumbh, an official statement said.

"Chalo Prayagraj Mahakumbh Chalein" is dedicated to the cultural and spiritual essence of Prayagraj, it said.

The song was unveiled by Divisional Railway Manager Himanshu Badoni at the divisional office. It has been written, composed, and sung by Sai Brothers -- 12-year-old Ashit and seven-year-old Aarav.

"The song encapsulates the spiritual, cultural, and historical significance of Prayagraj, highlighting its timeless connection with the Maha Kumbh," the statement said.

Ashit secured first place in a classical music competition organised by the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natya Academy, Badoni said.

Devotees from across the country and the world will connect with the cultural and spiritual heritage of Prayagraj through this song, he said.

"This song is of faith and devotion, resonating with the sanctity of Prayagraj and the confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati," he added.

The Mahakumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

