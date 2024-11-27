New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu kicked off her four-day visit to the southern state as she landed in Coimbatore airport on Wednesday morning.

The President will be in Tamil Nadu till November 30.

Also Read | Pune: 73-Year-Old Man Undergoes Surgery After ‘Forgotten’ Stent Causes Severe Stomach Pain and Bile Stones at Mhaske Hospital in Maharashtra.

During her visit, President Murmu is scheduled to engage in several key events, including addressing faculty and student officers at the Defence Services Staff College and interacting with members of tribal women self-help groups, an official release said.

President Murmu will address the faculty and student officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington on November 28, the release mentioned.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in December 2024: From Christmas to Weekends and More, Banks To Remain Closed for 17 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Following that, on November 29, President Murmu will interact with members of tribal women's self-help groups and prominent members of the tribal community in Nilgiris District at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

On the final day of her visit, November 30, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)