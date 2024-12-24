Guwahati, Dec 24 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Tuesday said its protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar will continue until he publicly apologises and resigns.

During the day, the party held demonstrations in Guwahati, Tezpur and Goalpara and other places led by Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia.

"When Amit Shah made derogatory remarks against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, it actually showed the real picture of RSS and Hindu Mahasabha. These two organisations never recognised the Indian Constitution," Gogoi said while addressing party workers.

He said it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who "indulges in optics by bowing in front of the Constitution", remained a "mute spectator" when one of his colleagues disrespected the architect of the Constitution.

"We will submit a memorandum to the district commissioner. We demand that Amit Shah must offer a public apology and resign. Unless he does this, our movement will continue," Gogoi said.

Saikia and four other senior leaders submitted the memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu in the office of Kamrup Metropolitan district commissioner.

Shah has come under fire from the Congress and other opposition parties over his remark on Ambedkar in the Upper House of Parliament on December 17.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said.

Taking part in the programme in Tezpur, Sonitpur district, Borah said the party carried out the 'Ambedkar Samman March' in all districts of the state.

"Personally I along with party leaders and thousands of workers participated in Tezpur. We not only submitted the memorandum but we also placed a big portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the DC office," he added.

Borah submitted the memorandum to Sonitpur DC and placed a portrait of Dr Ambedkar in his chamber.

