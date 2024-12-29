Puducherry [India], December 29 (ANI): To ensure a smooth and secure experience for tourists during the New Year celebrations, Puducherry Police on Sunday conducted surprise raids across the Union Territory and arrested one person for possessing a dangerous weapon, a senior official said.

According to Kalaivanan, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Law and Order, more than two lakh tourists are expected to visit Puducherry to celebrate the New Year and police are prioritising their safety and security.

"Puducherry being a tourist place, is expecting a footfall of nearly 2 lakh tourists this New Year. To ensure a safe and a peaceful New Year for the citizens and the tourists, we conducted Operation Trishul today. This operation is a surprise raid in the houses of history sheeters in the early morning hours and takes preventive action and other cases based on the events," he said.

"This morning nearly 500 police personnel across the UT of Puducherry conducted surprise raids in the early morning hours," he added.

According to the police, under Operation Trishul houses of nearly 250 history sheeters were checked.

"We checked the houses of nearly 250 history sheeters and we have secured 54 persons. Out of the 48 persons we have taken preventive action, security proceedings have been initiated against them and four non-bailable warrants which were long pending were executed and one absconding accused person was also obtained in the NDPS case," he said.

"Also, one person was arrested for possessing a dangerous weapon and the case under Arms Act has been registered. We are ensuring that this new year remains safe and peaceful for the citizens and tourists of Puducherry," he added. (ANI)

