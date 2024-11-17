Amritsar, November 17: The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab recovered three drones and a significant heroin consignment near the Amritsar border on Saturday, officials said. According to BSF, the recovery included two DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones, one China-made DJI Air 3S drone, and a package containing 540 grams of heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a copper wire loop.

In a post on X, BSF stated that the recovery, which was suspected of being used to smuggle narcotics across the border, was neutralised during the operation utilising advanced technical countermeasures. "All the drones are believed to have been neutralized using technical countermeasures during the operations," the post mentioned. Punjab: BSF Recovers Two Drones from Amritsar Border.

Continuing its drive against narco-smuggling and braving poor visibility caused by thick fog, the vigilant troops of @BSF_Punjab conducted successful operations

Earlier this month, the BSF recovered two drones from two locations based in the Amritsar border. The drones were recovered from the Dhanoe Khurd and Rattankund areas of Amritsar, the officials said. The BSF said that both drones are presumed to have collapsed due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed on the border.

