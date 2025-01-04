Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted and recovered a quadcopter drone in the border area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

"Continuing its hunt for narco-drones, vigilant the BSF troops intercepted and recovered 01 quadcopter drone from the border area of district Gurdaspur," the BSF said in a statement.

"The search operation, conducted on the basis of drone movement intercepted by the troops ahead of the border fence, culminated in the recovery of 01 DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone at about 10:05 am from a farming field adjacent to the village- Dariya Musa in district Gurdaspur," the BSF said.

"The keen observation and diligent efforts of the BSF troops thwarted yet another illicit drone intrusion from across the border," it added.

Earlier in the day, troops of the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone from a farming field adjacent to the Village Dhanoe Khurd in Amritsar district.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, BSF, the troops deployed on duty on the Amritsar border observed the movement of a drone during the late evening hours on Thursday. Immediately, a counter-drone drill was carried out and a thorough search of the area was conducted.

Subsequently, the troops recovered 1 China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone at about 8:25 pm on Thursday from a farming field adjacent to the Village Dhanoe Khurd in Amritsar district.

Robust technical counter-measures deployed on the order and diligent efforts of BSF troops thwarted yet another intrusion of illicit drones from across the border, said the PRO. (ANI)

