Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) A man from Goraya in Punjab is planning to visit Russia next week to find out the whereabouts of his younger brother who has gone "missing" in the war-hit country after the family failed to establish any contact with him since March last year.

Jagdeep Kumar said a travel agent promised to send his brother Mandeep Kumar (30) to Italy for work. Mandeep was taken to Russia instead in December 2023 and made to join the Russian Army, he said.

Jagdeep, who is from Goraya in Jalandhar district, said the family last spoke to Mandeep on March 3, 2024.

"During our last conversation, Mandeep told us to bring him back as soon as possible," Jagdeep said. Thereafter, we could not establish any contact with him and his phone was switched off, he said.

Several Indians had enlisted with the Russian Army, which is engaged in a war with Ukraine. After the Indian government raised the issue with Russia, many of them were discharged.

Jagdeep said he will be going to Russia next week and meet Indian Embassy officials there to ask about the whereabouts of his brother.

He said he along with the family members of two persons from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh who are also "missing" in Russia. Jagdeep said he was in touch with the families of nine persons who are stuck in Russia.

Jagdeep said he has also recently met AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, and sought his help in taking up the matter with the Centre.

Earlier, the central government informed the Lok Sabha that most of the Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces have been discharged and only 19 of them are currently deputed there.

The government has requested the Russian authorities concerned to provide an update on the whereabouts of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces and also ensure their safety, well-being and early discharge, it said.

