Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Punjab police bust an organised criminal module handled by Manjeet Mahal, presently lodged in Tihar Jail, with the arrest of his three operatives.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav took to his official handle on X and posted, "The Anti Gangster Task Force, Punjab (AGTF), in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, busts an organised criminal module handled by Manjeet Mahal, presently lodged in Tihar Jail, with the arrest of his three operatives."

"The arrested accused have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them in Haryana and Delhi Preliminary interrogation of accused revealed that the accused were planning to execute sensational crimes in the state on the directions of their handler Manjit Mahal," said the post.

The officials recovered two .30 calibre pistols along with 18 live cartridges from the possesion of the accused.

Earlier last week on Friday, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted trans-border arms smuggling module backed by foreign based smugglers with the arrest of six persons, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

DGP Gaurav Yadav further said 10 pistols including three sophisticated 9MM Glock pistols along with 10 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

Those arrested were identified as Vinod Kumar alias Rangeela of Putlighar, Yuvraj Singh and Surkhap Singh of village Roriwala in Amritsar, Jugraj Singh alias Jaggu of Plah Sahib road in Amristar, Amritpal Singh of village Sherpur in Batala and Prabhdeep Singh alias Harman of village Mumrai in Batala, a press release said.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused had been in contact with foreign-based smuggler, who has been pushing huge consignments of weapons into Indian territory via drones and other means.

He said that further investigations were underway to establish backward and forward linkages in the case. (ANI)

