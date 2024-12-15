Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 15 (ANI): As political tensions heat up ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections in Ludhiana, Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing to invest in Ludhiana over the past three years.

He urged voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for direct access to central government funds, which he claimed are crucial for the city's development.

With growing uncertainty allegedly raised by Bittu regarding AAP's election guarantees, he warned that electing representatives from any other party would limit Ludhiana's potential for growth and infrastructure improvement.

Bittu slammed AAP for not investing in the city over the past three years, saying, "In the past three years, AAP has not been able to invest a single rupee in the city, and now what will they do in the next two years?" He also pointed out that Congress was not in power either at the state or central level.

"I urge people to vote for BJP because the funds for various development works will have to come from the Center. If a councillor from any other party is elected, where will they bring the funds from?" he questioned. "When I was an MP, I also brought funds from the Center. All the development works happening in the city are funded by the Center," he added.

Addressing AAP's state president Aman Arora's five guarantees for Ludhiana, Bittu mocked him, saying, "Arora has no responsibility, and the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann himself should have addressed the people regarding these guarantees."

He also slammed AAP's unfulfilled promises, including the Rs 1,000 per month for women and Rs 2,500 pensions for senior citizens. "The promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women and the Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens has not been fulfilled. None of their promises have been completed," he said.

Bittu also mentioned that he would address these issues in an upcoming press conference, saying, "I will give answers on various topics."

On AAP's promise to introduce electric buses if they win the municipal elections, Bittu challenged the party, saying, "If AAP proves that the funds for this will not come from the Center, I will quit my election campaign."

He also referred to a previous announcement by Union Minister of Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar, regarding electric buses. Furthermore, Bittu claimed he had secured Rs 750 crore from the Center for the beautification of Budda Nala. He questioned why others who talk about conducting vigilance inquiries do not investigate this. (ANI)

