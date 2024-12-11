New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The railway ministry is developing a mobile application that will let users book unreserved train tickets, lodge complaints, and track trains, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party MPs B K Parthasarathi and Bastipati Nagaraju raised the issue of the government's plan to launch a 'super app' for rail services.

They also wanted to know "the timeline by which the app will be launched for commercial usage along with the cost of developing the app".

Responding to these queries, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways is developing a passenger service focussed app. Passengers will be able to avail unreserved ticketing, lodge complaints, check train availability and many more functions in a single app."

