New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister and senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri, and Kiren Rijiju, expressed their condolences following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sorrow, stating that Dr Singh played a crucial role in rebuilding India's economy during challenging times and that his contributions to India's progress would always be remembered.

In a condolence message on X, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He played a key role in rebuilding India's economy during difficult times. He was widely respected for his service and intellect. His contribution to India's progress will always be remembered."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," he added

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also expressed his condolences, saying on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia paid tribute, stating, "Throughout his life, his contributions to India spanned across many roles -- as an economist, academician, bureaucrat, and politician".

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, described Dr Singh as "cerebral and thoughtful," calling him "a tall statesman and a visionary leader."

"A fellow Sikh, an exemplary professional and a fine human being. His contribution during his stint as Finance Minister and stewardship of the nation as the PM will be long remembered by Indians with gratitude and affection," he added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "His contributions to the nation will be cherished forever", while Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized, "His contributions to India's economic reforms charted a new path of development for the nation." He further said," A political stalwart, his wisdom, humility, and dedication to public service earned him respect and admiration across the political spectrum."

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandi and other leaders cutting across the political spectrum condoled the death of Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014.He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, after serving for 33 years. (ANI)

