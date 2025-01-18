Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday and said it is "a spiritual and cultural mega festival of Indianness," a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government read.

Singh, accompanied by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, was welcomed at Bamrauli Airport by Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta.

The Defence Minister first took a dip at the holy Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- amid the chanting of mantras. They also sipped the waters of the Ganga and offered prayers to Lord Surya, the statement added.

"I consider it my good fortune to have taken a bath in the Prayagraj Sangam today. This is a spiritual and cultural mega festival of Indianness. It should not be seen in association with any sect, community, or religion. If anyone wants to understand India and Indianness, they should come and see the Maha Kumbh," Singh remarked.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to meet with Army officials to discuss security arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, the statement added.

After landing at VIP Ghat from the Sangam, he visited and worshipped at Chhatra Akshayvat in the Akshayvat Corridor. He then visited the Patalpuri Temple and Saraswati Koop.

Singh visited Bade Hanuman Ji Temple, where he performed special prayers, the statement added.

The Defence Minister also inquired about the well-being of the temple priest and asked about the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh.

Additionally, he sought information about the security measures in place, given concerns over potential terrorist threats and rumours about a bomb being found at the Maha Kumbh, the statement said.

