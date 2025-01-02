Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday ruled out any difference of opinion with his son, the party chief Anbumani and said the issue over the appointment of youth wing chief has been resolved.

It was an inner-party issue that was deliberated with Anbumani and the matter has now been amicably resolved, Ramadoss said.

To a question, Ramadoss told reporters that P Mukunthan, who had been appointed the party's youth wing president at the PMK's general council meeting days ago had been given a formal letter of appointment as well.

Downplaying the recent clash, the party founder, in a press meet near Tindivanam in Villupuram district said that he had all along welcomed criticism in party meetings.

On December 28, 2024, Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani, at the party's special general council meeting at Puducherry, opposed Ramadoss's announcement on appointment of Mukuthan as youth wing chief. Ramadoss curtly said those who do not wish to follow his diktats should quit the outfit.

Mukunthan is Ramadoss's grandson, son of his first daughter, Srikanthi Parasuraman, and the founder leader had announced that the appointee would assist Anbumani.

A former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Anbumani had said that Mukunthan was only about 4 months old in the party and batted for a nominee with experience.

