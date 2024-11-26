Chennai/Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Reserve Bank Governor, who was hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai last night following acidity-related complaints, was discharged on Tuesday.

Das is doing fine and has been discharged from the hospital, said an RBI spokesperson.

The RBI Governor experienced acidity-related issues on Monday night and was admitted to hospital for observation,' Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in a health bulletin issued earlier in the day.

There was no cause for concern, the bulletin added.

Das, former secretary, Department of Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance assumed charge as the 25th Governor of RBI on December 12, 2018, for a period of three years. He was given an extension of another three years in 2021 later.

In his over 38 years of experience, Das has held important positions in the central and state governments in finance, taxation, industries and infrastructure departments. Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, superannuated in May 2018.

