Barpeta (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inspected the Barpeta Satra monastery in Barpeta district and said that for the first time in 62 years, its roofing sheets will be replaced.

"For the first time in 62 years, the roofing sheets of the revered Barpeta Satra will be replaced. I consider myself blessed to be able to take part in this sewa," Assam CM Sarma said.

The Barpeta Satra is a prominent monastery in Barpeta, Assam. Barpeta Satra was established by Vaishnavite saint and socio-religious reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's key disciple Mahapurush Madhabdev.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused a certain section of people of creating disturbances in the state through criminal activities following the results of Lok Sabha polls.

The Assam Chief Minister also directed the state police to take stern action against the perpetrators.

"We have observed that, following the Lok Sabha election results, a certain section of people are trying to disrupt peace in the state through criminal activities and they indulged in such criminal activities. In last three years, such crimes had remarkably declined. But over the last one month some serious incidents had happened and this is a matter of concern," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister highlighted the recent rape incidents in Mazbat, Dhekiajuli, Dudhnoi and mob violence incidents in Kokrajhar, Barpeta villages showed concern over the incidents and directed the state police to take strong action in the matter.

"We are concerned about the spike of such incidents and a certain section indulged in such crimes. I directed the state police to take strong action against them," Assam CM said.

According to Election Commission of India figures, in the 2024 general election BJP won nine seats, Congress won three, BJP's allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party, Liberal (UPPL) got one each out of the total 14 seats Lok Sabha seats in Assam. (ANI)

