New Delhi, April 9: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that is said to alert Android users whenever changes occur to its advanced chat privacy feature. The Meta-owned platform upcoming feature developed is expected to enhance user control and security within the platform. The feature is anticipated to improve the transparency in the platform.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.11.2 update, the platform is said to be developing a feature to alert users about changes to advanced chat privacy settings. WhatsApp ia also said to be working on to restrict media from being automatically saved to their device gallery. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp now seems to be refining the feature by working on notifications for users when the advanced chat privacy setting is changed. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Sticker Photos’ Feature for Beta Users on iOS App, Brings Sticker Resizing, Cutomisation for Status Update.

WhatsApp is looking into adding a new feature that could make chat privacy settings more transparent for users. The feature is said to inform all participants in a conversation whenever someone adjusts the advanced chat privacy setting. If a user decides to enable or disable the particular setting, everyone involved in the chat, whether it is an individual conversation or a group chat, they would likely receive a notification about the change. The idea behind this might be to keep all members of the conversation informed and ensure there is no uncertainty about who has altered the privacy settings.

As per reports, when someone activates the advanced chat privacy feature, it is said to introduce a stricter controls over the chat’s content. Once enabled, the feature will prevents any participant from automatically saving media to their device’s gallery. Additionally, turning on the setting will also disable the option to export the entire chat history. If anyone tries to export the chat, they will encounter an error message. What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From a Cybercrime That Made a Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading a Photo.

If a user decides to turn off the advanced chat privacy feature, a notification will appear in the chat to inform everyone about the change. In this mode, users regain the ability to automatically save media, such as photos and videos, to their device’s gallery.

