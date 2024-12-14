Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Kanaka Durga Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy received the RSS chief. Ramanarayana Reddy said that it was an honour for him to receive Bhagwat, adding that protection of Hindu sentiments is part of his responsibility.

"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Kanaka Durga Temple. It is an honour for me to receive him...Hinduism and the protection of Hindu sentiments are part of my responsibility," Ramanarayana Reddy told ANI.

The minister also slammed the previous YSRCP government in the state, alleging that during its regime, a lot of conversions took place. He added that the current government does not support it.

"During the previous governments, there were a lot of conversions but we don't support any conversions. We support all religions...Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also said that everyone should have more children," he said.

When asked about the current situation in Bangladesh, he said, "Hindus are not in danger but are deprived of some rights. The Indian government is supporting Hindus and their issues. We also support them."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed concern over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"......With regard to the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, it has been a source of concern. There have been multiple incidents of attacks on them. We have drawn our concern to their attention. Recently Foreign Secretary visited Dhaka. This subject came up during his meeting and it is our expectation that in its own interest Bangladesh would take measures so that its minorities are safe," said Jaishankar while responding to a question by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday briefed members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship' and conveyed that the neighbouring country has assured action against perpetrators of violence against minorities, sources said. (ANI)

