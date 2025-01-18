Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) The 'mandala makaravilakku' festival at the Sabarimala temple will conclude on Monday with the hill shrine set to close on the same day.

Darshan will be available until Sunday night, with devotees permitted to ascend the hill to the shrine from Pampa until 6 pm.

The successful conclusion of the Sabarimala festival, marked by a complaint-free, safe, and satisfying experience, was made possible through the sincere cooperation of all stakeholders, Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith said.

Since the beginning of the 'makaravilakku' season on December 30, 19,00,789 Ayyappa devotees have visited for darshan as of Friday, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

The total number of visitors from the beginning of the 'mandala makaravilakku' festival on November 15 until January 17 stands at 51,92,550, it added.

The seamless cooperation of all stakeholders, including the Devaswom Board, various government departments, and Ayyappa devotees, ensured the season concluded blessedly and successfully, Sreejith said.

Notably, the police implemented a well-crafted plan, which received a highly positive response from the Devaswom Board authorities, he added.

"All departments operated seamlessly, like a well-oiled machine. The police were just one cog in the wheel, but it was indeed an effective one," the police coordinator said.

ADGP Sreejith also hailed the media, stating that it played a vital role in informing the public about police services and effectively relayed the police's messages to ensure a smooth darshan experience for devotees from outside the state.

