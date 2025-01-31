India News | Sambhal Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Misleading Remarks While Talking to Pakistani Cleric

Sambhal (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A man in his twenties from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was arrested following an investigation on Friday after a recent video allegedly showing him speaking with a Pakistani cleric went viral on social media, police said.

Violence broke out in Sambhal during a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24. Four people were killed in the violence and several, including police personnel, suffered injuries.

In the video, the man talks about "non-Muslims capturing Jama Masjid" and calls those killed in the November 24 violence as "martyrs", the police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra, the video was widely circulated earlier this month, sparking public outrage.

"The conversation, which took place between the youth and Pakistani cleric Engineer Mohammad Ali Mirza, included comments about conferring martyrdom status on those involved in the riots, an assertion based on false information," said the officer.

"Upon investigation, we found that the contents of the video were misleading and they hurt public sentiment," said Chandra.

"The person in question, Akil, son of Alam, from Mirzapur village in Bahjoi, has been arrested. His mobile phone has been seized and further evidence is being gathered. We are also searching for his accomplices," he said.

Asked about Akil's ties with Pakistan, Chandra noted that the suspect's conversation with the Pakistani cleric, in which he suggested martyr status for the riot participants, had further complicated the situation and could be seen as an attempt to provoke unrest.

As for Akil's involvement in the November 24 violence, Chandra confirmed that this is still under investigation.

The Sambhal police have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to handle the case and prevent further incidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)