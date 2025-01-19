Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): A total of seventy people have been arrested so far in the stone pelting incident over Shahi Jama Masjid survey in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on November 24, a police officer said on Sunday.

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra told ANI, "A total of seventy people have been arrested till now in the violence that took place near Jama Masjid in Sambhal..."

"Other people involved in the stone pelting incident will be arrested very soon," he added.

A stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

Earlier, a notice was issued to demolish 123 houses and shops in Sambhal under Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act 1916, after they were found in a dilapidated state in a survey conducted by the Sambhal Municipality.

Sambhal Municipal Council Executive Officer, Manibhushan Tiwari had said that under the Municipality Act 1916, Sambhal Municipality had surveyed the dilapidated buildings of the area in which 123 structures were found in dilapidated condition which may collapse at any time risking loss of life and property.

Notably, since the Sambhal violence, the district administration has been taking action against illegal encroachment on government lands.

Earlier on December 25, a team from the ASI and local administration visited several historic locations to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Sambhal and reconnect the local community with their religious traditions.

This initiative was prompted by the rediscovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment campaign led by the district police and administration on December 14.

The Shiv-Hanuman temple, which had been closed since 1978, was reopened on December 22. During the excavation work in the Ladam Sarai area of Sambhal, an old well was also discovered by the local administration. (ANI)

