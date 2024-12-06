Sambhal (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Heavy security deployment was mounted in Sambhal on Friday in light of Jumma prayers, as well as the Babri demolition anniversary.

Clerics appealed to the people to offer prayers in their local mosques and maintain peace in the area.

Sambhal erupted in violent clashes on November 24 following a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city.

Four people were killed in the confrontation and several were injured. The area has remained tense ever since.

RSS-inspired kar sevaks demolished Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

A day before, police in Sambhal also took out a flag march, under apprehensions of another flare-up of tempers.

The march was led by DIG Muniraj G, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi.

"Precautionary steps include the deployment of additional civil forces across the division, extensive barricading at key locations, and the division of Sambhal into sectors for better monitoring," Muniraj told reporters Thursday night.

Pensiya said 30 magistrates have been deployed in Sambhal, and a three-layer security system has been put in place.

"We have also formed a new peace committee and will establish similar committees in every ward. Last time, 700-800 people offered prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, and this time we have appealed to people to offer prayers only at their regular mosques," the DM added.

