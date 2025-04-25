Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): In preparation for the Chardham Yatra 2025, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has taken several steps to ensure that the pilgrimage is conducted in a safe and organised manner. Senior police officers have been nominated to carry out physical inspections of the arrangements at all four Dhams. These inspections will focus on the safety of devotees, traffic management, and basic facilities like accommodation and food for the police personnel on duty.

Inspector General of Police (Training) Anant Shankar Takwale has been assigned to oversee arrangements at Yamunotri Dham; Inspector General of Police and Director of Traffic N.S. Napalchal, for Gangotri Dham; Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne for Kedarnath Dham; and Inspector General of Police (Personnel) Yogendra Rawat for Badrinath Dham.

Meanwhile, in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir), the police have also issued directions to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students studying in Uttarakhand. The local police have identified areas where these students are residing or studying and are in regular contact with the institutions and students to address any concerns.

Police officials are also closely monitoring social media. To date, 25 posts containing objectionable content have been removed, and an FIR has been filed in connection with this online activity. The police confirmed that all 1,665 Kashmiri students currently studying in the state are safe and that efforts are ongoing to maintain peace and security.

The Uttarakhand Police has assured the public that every possible measure is being taken to ensure both the safe conduct of the yatra and the protection of all communities in the state. (ANI)

