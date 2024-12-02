New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): A total of seven individuals, including the main accused, have been arrested for allegedly setting a car on fire in New Delhi, police said on Monday.

The main accused has been identified as Rahul Bhasin.

The incident occurred at 12:10 am on Sunday when the victim, Ranjeet Chauhan, had parked his car in front of his house.

Following the incident, the police mounted technical surveillance and tracked the accused through the CCTV footage. The suspects were apprehended after a chase of more than 600 kilometres around Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

A total of seven accused individuals were arrested in this case who were reportedly fleeing in the same car after the commission of the crime, the police said.

The police further mentioned that a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to arson.

Furthermore, the police stated that the crime and forensic teams examined the car.

The vehicle used by the accused has been recovered and further investigation is ongoing, the police added (ANI)

