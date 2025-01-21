Shamli, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Automatic weapons, pistols and live cartridges have been recovered after four miscreants were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The encounter occured in the early hours of Tuesday in the village of Ud Pur (near UP-Haryana border) in the Jhinjhana area of UP's Shamli district.

The police officer added that a car on its way from Haryana was stopped after inputs were received about a gang "planning to do something". A Special Task Force STF officer sustained an injury in the firing started by the gang. Four miscreants were also shot in the counter-firing.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni told ANI, "The incident took place in the Jhinjhana area of Shamli district. The Meerut unit of STF received information that there is a gang which is planning to do something in western UP. At night, when a car coming from Haryana was stopped, they (the miscreants travelling in the car) started firing. An STF officer got injured in it."

"In the counter-firing, the 4 miscreants in the car were shot by the STF...," he confirmed.

"We have recovered automatic weapons, pistols, carbines, live cartridges and a car from them (have also been seized)...," the officer informed

"Further procedures are being done...3 out of the 4 miscreants have been identified...All of them had criminal cases registered against them, he said.

According to the UP STF, the miscreants have been identified as Arshad, Manjeet, Satish, and one unknown accomplice. (ANI)

