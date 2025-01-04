Gangtok, Jan 4 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited Doklam and interacted with the Army personnel posted there, an official statement said.

Located at an altitude of 15,600 feet, Doklam saw a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Operation Affected by Fog: 15 Flights Diverted, Many Delayed As Dense Fog Hits Operations at IGI Airport (Watch Video).

Mathur was accompanied by Rajasthan's Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma during the visit on Friday, according to the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan late in the night.

The governor's visit began with a warm reception at 8th Mile JN Road where he was greeted by locals as well as members of Kyongnosla Gram Panchayat, along with officers and staff of the Forest Department and Sikkim Police, the statement said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Holiday Cancelled in Maharashtra: All Schools To Remain Open on January 26 as State Government Asks Students To Join Day-Long Celebrations.

Mathur, who hails from Rajasthan, planted an oak tree there. He also held discussions with the panchayat members and locals on development and environmental conservation.

Upon his arrival in Doklam, the governor was welcomed by Major General MS Rathore, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 17th Mountain Division.

Interacting with the Army personnel, he expressed gratitude towards the soldiers' relentless commitment to safeguard the nation, the statement said.

"He commended the Indian Army personnel by offering words of praise for their bravery, courage, and unwavering dedication. He applauded the soldiers for their continued devotion, which has been instrumental in safeguarding the country's security and honour," it said.

The governor also visited Kupup, home to the world's highest golf course.

While returning to state capital Gangtok, he stopped at Dichu village where he interacted with locals. During the interaction, the villagers shared their concerns with Mathur who assured them to provide necessary help through the Raj Bhavan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)