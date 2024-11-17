New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday responded to an X user seeking tax relief for the middle class, saying the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government attends to people's concerns.

"PM @narendramodi's government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people's voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable," Sitharaman replied to the user on X.

Also Read | Sandeep Paswan Suicide Case: Chartered Accountant’s Fiancee, Her Family Members Booked 2 Months After Govandi Resident Dies by Suicide on Facebook Live in Mumbai.

The user had posted: "I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it's just a heartfelt request."

Sitharaman also said, "I recognise and appreciate your concern."

Also Read | 'Intel Report' Says Hemant Soren Government Gave Shelter to Bangladeshis, Help Them Get Aadhaar, Land, Claims BJP's JP Nadda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)