Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): An eight-year-old boy died and four others were injured in a car accident in Cumbum area of Theni district in Tamil Nadu, police said.

According to Theni district SP Siva Prasad, the accident occurred when a vehicle carrying a family returning after visiting the Sabarimala temple overturned.

"A car accident occurred in Cumbum in Theni district in which an 8-year-old boy died. The vehicle overturned, injuring four others. The deceased Siddharth was the son of Manjunathan of Omalur in Salem district. The family was returning from Sabarimala when the accident occurred," Theni district SP Siva Prasad said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

