Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday flagged off the Jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai district on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal.

This year, 1,000 bulls and 500 bull-taming participants have registered for the event. Over 10 rounds, 50 participants are allowed in each round. The top performers from each round will qualify for the final round, where the best bulls and tamers will be selected.

The top-performing bull will receive a tractor as a prize, while the best bull-tamer will be awarded a car. Second and third prizes, including a shared auto and bikes, will be announced at the end of the event. All participating bulls will be presented with gold coins. Bulls and tamers showing exceptional performance will also be awarded gifts such as bikes, refrigerators, washing machines, and mixers.

Bulls and tamers registered online can only participate after undergoing medical examinations. A special monitoring team has been established to prevent identity fraud among tamers. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone using fake documents to register bulls or tamers.

Animal Welfare Board representatives and officials from the Livestock Department will oversee the well-being of the bulls.

Strict security measures have been implemented, with the event closely monitored by CCTV cameras and 2,000 police personnel deployed to ensure safety.

Special seating arrangements have been made for tourists visiting from other states and countries to witness the event.

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, 200 medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, along with 60 veterinarians, are on standby. 15 fire engines, 108 ambulances, mobile medical units, and special ambulances for bulls have been arranged.

The local municipality has ensured basic amenities like drinking water and restrooms for all attendees.

The bull-taming event is one of the ancient sports played as a part of the harvest festival, Pongal, in several parts of Tamil Nadu. It is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

