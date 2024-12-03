Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): In the month of November this year, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 17 trap cases and 1 case of Disproportionate Assets, resulting in the arrest and remand of 27 government servants, including 3 outsourcing employees, the agency said in a release on Monday.

In this period, the ACB seized an amount of Rs. 3,54,000 in trap cases involving various departments, including Panchayat Raj, Education, Police, Municipal, TGSPDCL, Revenue, GHMC, Commercial Tax, Survey and Land Records, and Irrigation. In one notable case, the ACB unearthed assets worth Rs. 17,73,53,500 belonging to the Irrigation Department.

The ACB also secured convictions in three trap cases, with the accused being sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and fines. The cases involved government servants who were found guilty of corruption and misconduct, said the ACB.

The Telangana ACB has been functioning separately since June 2, 2014, with the aim of tackling corruption in various government departments 1. The bureau is a specialized agency that registers cases against public servants and individuals who promote corruption.

With its continued efforts to eradicate corruption, the Telangana ACB is sending a strong message to those involved in corrupt practices. The bureau's work is a step towards creating a more transparent and accountable government in the state, according to the press release. (ANI)

