New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday called on Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed pending state issues.

The chief minister met the two ministers, separately, at their official residence in the national capital.

Several pending projects were discussed in the meeting.

