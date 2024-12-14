Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday inaugurated "Doddi Komuraiah Kurma Bhavan" at Kokapet in Ranga Reddy district, a release said.

After the inauguration, CM Reddy said, "Kurma brothers are synonymous with trust and gentle nature. Doddi Komuraiah, hailed from such a good community, is a great fighter who led the armed peasant struggle. It is a delightful moment to inaugurate Doddi Komuraiah Bhavan. The government will provide all the necessary facilities to the Kurma community to pursue studies."

"The previous government has not increased diet and cosmetic charges to the students studying in social welfare residential schools. The people's government is striving to provide quality education by increasing diet charges. Weaker sections have been given priority in extending welfare scheme benefits including farm loan waiver, free electricity etc," CM Reddy said.

"As Kancha Ilayya said, we have not brought the Telangana Talli of the landlords, but the Telangana Talli of all sections. Telangana Talli is the embodiment of our mothers. Installed Telangana Talli statue to bless people to move on the path of development," he added.

CM Reddy further said, "Telangana is a role model for the country in organizing caste census. 98 per cent of the caste census has already been completed and only 2 per cent is left. The caste census is similar to a mega health checkup. Kurma community will get their due share based on population after the completion of the caste census. Congress gave party tickets to two leaders of the Kurma community and another two tickets to the Yadav community. Parties will give tickets only when you win the elections."

"Government Whips are the 'Eyes and Ears' for me. Gave opportunity to four social groups as Whips in the people's government. As the Whip, B Ilayya is addressing your problems. You should not miss the opportunity and the community will get more opportunities and importance only when your candidates get elected. All your social groups should be united despite having different political affiliations and then only you will survive in the society," he said.

"This government is yours. It is my responsibility to resolve all your grievances and also ensure that the community gets their due share in political and financial aspects in the future. We will consider Kancha Ilayya's suggestion. The government will take all steps to ensure that the name of Doddi Komurayya is remembered forever," CM added. (ANI)

