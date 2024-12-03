Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inspected the rainwater sump works which are being taken up near Lake View Guest House to prevent floods, a press release from his office said on Monday.

The Chief Minister made several suggestions to the officials on flood prevention measures. The CM said that traffic jams can be reduced in the city of the flood water is diverted, the press release added.

CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials that the work should be completed at all places by the next monsoon. The CM also suggested to the officials to change the design of rainwater sumps, his office said.

Orders have been issued to construct rainwater sumps near 141 water logging points identified across Hyderabad, the release said.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Municipal Department Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi and CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy are also present.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha announced on Monday that the government will bring another 80-90 ambulances in the next two months to reduce the emergency response time.

He said that the Telangana government has successfully completed one year of governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth reddy.

"Our policy is to strengthen infrastructure in health sector," he added.

"New 230 ambulances were introduced. In the coming two months we will bring another 80 to 90 ambulances. So that emergency response time is reduced to 10 minutes," the Telangana health minister said. (ANI)

