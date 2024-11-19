Stage for the Indira Mahila Shakti Vijayotsava Sabha at the Arts and Science College in Hanumkonda. (Photo/ANI)

Hanumkonda (Telangana), November 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will distribute Rs 30 crore in loans to 50,000 women across Telangana under the Indira Mahila Shakti program during the Indira Mahila Shakti Vijayotsava Sabha at the Arts and Science College in Hanumkonda, Warangal, on Tuesday.

According to Telangana Minister for Environment and Forests, Endowments, Konda Surekha, the Chief Minister will also allocate over Rs 4,000 crore for the development of Warangal, along with laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure.

"Today in Warangal, CM Revant Reddy will be attending the meeting for the Indira Mahila Shakthi program, where 50,000 women all across the state will be given Rs 30 crore rupees loan. Apart from that, for the development of Warangal, he will be providing more than Rs 4000 crore for it," she said.

She further stated that funds have also been released for various projects, including the construction of an airport and a textile park in the city.

She also noted that Warangal would be developed to the level of Hyderabad in the coming years, with plans to generate increased revenue for the state.

"Money for the airport and textile park has also been released... He will also lay the foundation stones for development projects. And in the coming days, Warangal will be developed to the level of Hyderabad...In the coming days, Warangal will generate much more revenue for the government," she added.

The stage is also set for the Indira Mahila Shakti Vijayotsava Sabha at the Arts and Science College in Hanumkonda, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will participate, along with other Congress leaders and ministers. The event is scheduled for today, and the Chief Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts across the state. (ANI)

