Khammam (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): A faculty member of a government medical college in Telangana's Khammam district was booked for allegedly taking a student to a barber shop and getting his head tonsured, police said on Monday.

According to officials, a first-year student at Khammam Government Medical College sported a "Chinese-style" haircut and came to the college. Initially, some seniors in the institute's hostel told the first-year student that this hairstyle was not proper for a medical college student and asked him to get it trimmed.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Defeat Ajit Pawar's Faction in 'Big' Way in Polls, NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar Tells Voters.

Following the incident, an assistant professor, who is also the Boys' Hostel Anti-Ragging Committee Officer, got to know about the issue and took the student to a salon and got his head tonsured.

The incident that happened on November 12 has sparked criticism, prompting the college officials to relieve the assistant professor from hostel duties. The incident has also been brought to the attention of the Director of Medical Education.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Situation, Directs Officials To Take Proactive Steps.

According to police, a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), SC/ST, and Ragging Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)