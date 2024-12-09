Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9 (ANI): Three people including one of the owner of Sandhya theatre were arrested in connection with the stampede in which a woman was killed ahead of the film 'Pushpa 2' premiere show, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as M Sandeep (37), one of the owners of Sandhya Theatre, senior manager M Nagaraju (51), and lower balcony incharge, Gandhakam Vijay Chander (53), police said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old woman named Revathi was killed in the incident on December 4. According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone, the woman was declared dead after being rushed to the Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital while, her son Shreethej was undergoing treatment.

The stampede happened after Actor Allu Arjun visited the theatre with his personal security which led to people rushing inside the theatre.

The police have registered a case at Chikkadpally police station under sections 105, 118 (1) and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The arrested accused were presented before the court and sent to Judicial custody.

After the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4, during the screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the makers issued an official statement expressing sorrow over the tragic incident.

"We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night's screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow," wrote Mythri Movie,makers of the movie on X.

On December 4, fans of actor Allu Arjun thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad ahead of the premiere show of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Police resorted to mild lathicharge to control the crowd. (ANI)

