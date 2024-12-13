India News | Temperature Drops to 1.4°C in Mount Abu, Tourists Embrace the Cold

Mount Abu (Rajasthan) [India], December 13 (ANI): As temperatures continue to drop, Mount Abu, a hill station in Rajasthan, is currently experiencing a severe cold conditions. The lowest recorded temperature was 2.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and it fell to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.

People are lighting bonfires to stay warm as frost forms on streets and meadows, particularly over Mount Abu, as the temperature decline continues.

Also Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast Ordered To Delete 2 Videos Featuring Castrol’s Zero-Gravity Flight Experience Over Copyright Infringement.

Early in the morning, frost is visible on grasslands, vehicle windscreens, and seat covers of two wheelers.

The visitors who come to Mount Abu to take advantage of the cold weather are having a great time. One tourist shared his experience, "The weather has been great for the past two days; it's cold. This is the first time we're experiencing such low temperatures. We're drinking hot tea and walking around to enjoy the weather."

Also Read | PM Modi Prayagraj Visit: Committed to Providing Every Facility to Devotees at Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another tourist from Gujarat said, "It's very cold here; everyone is wearing sweaters and jackets. It's a new experience for us. Just two days ago, it was cold, about 5 degrees. Today, it's a bit colder compared to then."

Another local said, "It was a very cold night. Yesterday, it was very cold. The temperature was minus 3 degrees. There are many restaurants here. On the tables, in the parking lot, on the cars, everything was covered with snow. It was very cold. It was very cold. It was very difficult to go out in the morning, in the evening, or at night. It was minus 3 degrees. We had to rely on firewood. It is very cold."

Temperatures are dropping, and there is frost all around Mount Abu as a result of the ongoing cold wave. Residents and visitors alike are adapting to the cold weather, with many seeking refuge beside bonfires.

Meanwhile, air quality in the National Capital remains in the 'poor category' on Friday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 6°C, as per IMD. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality levels were recorded at 280 in Alipur, 296 in Ashok Vihar,280 in ITO and 228 in DTU.

Other areas such as Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 309, Dwarka Sec 8 recorded 315, Nehru Nagar had 334, and IGI Airport (T3) had 281, Rohini 329, Pusa 309 and Mundka 307. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)