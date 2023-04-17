New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The customs officials have arrested three men at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country gold valuing about Rs 1.67 crore .

The accused were arrested in separate cases.

Two men, who had arrived from Riyadh in a same flight, were intercepted after their arrival here on Saturday, officials said on Monday.

A detailed examination of their baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of 2.07 kg gold -- 1.06 kg from one and 1.01 kg from another man -- valuing Rs 1.11 crore, they said, citing separate press releases issued by the customs department.

The accused in these two cases are known to each other, the officials said.

In the third case, a man was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah on Friday.

The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of nine gold chains, weighing 1.04 kg, valued at Rs 56.14 lakh from him, they said.

All three passengers have been arrested and the gold weighing approximately 3.11 kg, valued at Rs 1.67 crore, was seized from them, the officials said.

