New Delhi, June 28: Three people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

One person is trapped under the collapsed roof and fire department personnel are trying to bring him out from under the debris, they said. Delhi Weather Forecast by IMD: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely in National Capital on June 29, 30.

Roof Collapses at Delhi Airport

#WATCH | "A roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. 3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot", says an official from Delhi Fire Services (Video source - Delhi Fire Services) pic.twitter.com/qdRiSFrctv — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Many vehicles were damaged in the incident that was reported to the DFS around 5.30 am, the officials said. Further details are awaited.