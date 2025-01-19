Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) Three passengers were killed and around 12 others injured when a private bus overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near Narki More on Bishnugarh-Gomia Road, around 45km from district headquarters Hazaribag, when the bus was negotiating a sharp turn.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Police recovered the bodies from the overturned bus and took the injured to hospitals in Gomia and Bishnugarh.

The bus was going to Phusro in Bokaro district from Hazaribag, the police officer said.

Also Read | FMGE December 2024 Results Declared: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Result Out at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Check.

The bodies were sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)