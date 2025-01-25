Bilaspur, Jan 25 (PTI) A five-year-old tigress was killed by another big cat at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The carcass of the tigress was found in the forest under beat number 339 of the reserve when a forest guard was patrolling the area on Thursday evening, the official said.

He said senior forest officials were informed, and a team of veterinarians conducted a post-mortem on Friday.

The official said, "Prima facie, it seems like the big cat died in a fight.

The post-mortem revealed teeth marks on the neck, ruptured trachea, shrinkage of lungs, and scratch marks all over the body, which could have been caused in an attack by another tiger."

However, further investigation is underway, he added.

