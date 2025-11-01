Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): A special orientation meeting for Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district Sub-Collector Ashiq Ali.

As per the directions of the Tamil Nadu Election Commission (EC), the Special Intensive Revision camp in Kanchipuram district is set to begin on November 4 and will continue for one month.

During the session, Sub-Collector Ashiq Ali and Tahsildar Rafiq briefed the BLA-2 agents on their responsibilities and procedures to be followed during the revision process.

The Sub-Collector emphasised that all officials and agents must work diligently to ensure a clean and accurate voters' list. He also informed that various stages of the revision process have been scheduled, with the final electoral roll to be published on February 7, 2026.

The meeting was attended by Kanchipuram DMK MLA Ezhilarasan, representatives from AIADMK, BJP, and other political parties, along with several Booth Level Agents.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kirti Chidambaram reacted to the Election Commission's phase 2 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, saying the review process must be transparent and inclusive.

"A review of the electoral roll is needed, but the entire exercise must be inclusionary. If you are going to exclude anybody's name, adequate notice must be given to the person. Arbitrary exclusion cannot be done, and any inclusion must only be done after appropriate verification," he stated.

The Sivaganga MP asserted that Tamil Nadu's strong political network and cadre vigilance would prevent any irregularities.

"In Tamil Nadu, political parties are organised. Any kind of mischief, if anybody wants to do in the name of SIR, will be thwarted in Tamil Nadu. We've already started sensitising our workers at the booth level to be very vigilant. Any kind of misadventure which they did in other parts of India, our cadre strength and worker strength will not allow it to happen in Tamil Nadu," he said. (ANI)

