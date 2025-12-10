Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of the rural bus service scheme, connecting over 180 villages, which will also benefit naxal-affected areas in the state.

The second phase of the scheme includes 23 routes, with the inauguration of 24 buses.

According to CM Sai, the first phase was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which covered 34 routes and 240 villages.

"Today, in the second phase, 180 villages are being connected, in which 23 routes have been selected, and 24 buses have been inaugurated. Through this scheme, buses are being operated in villages affected by Naxalites," CM Sai told ANI.

The Chief Minister formally launched the second phase of the scheme from his official residence in Raipur and virtually flagged off the buses.

Many villagers participating in the second phase of the program arrived on the same bus that was launched in the first phase of the scheme. The villagers had a cordial discussion with the Chief Minister and told him that reaching block headquarters from remote areas has become much easier and more convenient than before, according to an official statement from the state government.

Villagers who arrived via the Sukma-Dornapal-Konta route said they travelled approximately 110 kilometres by bus to reach the program. In contrast, the journey had previously been extremely difficult and time-consuming.

This scheme is not only increasing transportation facilities but also strengthening social and economic equality by connecting villagers to cities and service institutions.

The first phase of the scheme was launched on October 4, 2025, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, connecting 250 villages with bus services. (ANI)

