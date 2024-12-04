New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced the 75th-anniversary celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya at Puri, Odisha on Wednesday saying that tribal people have known the herbs and their medicinal benefits since ancient times, said a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "tribal people have known the herbs and their medicinal benefits since ancient times. But, this traditional knowledge is now slowly disappearing."

She expressed hope that students of this college will explore the scientific basis of this system of treatment. She said that by doing that they will save that traditional system from extinction.

President further said that today is the time of science and technology. Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, and 3-D printing are helping in both study and development.

"We must recognize the present requirements and prepare a blueprint for the future. But, without knowing our past, we cannot understand the present, nor can we decide the future course of action. We should be aware of our glorious past. India has rich traditions in physics, chemistry, astronomy, astrology, medicine, mathematics, and architecture. Scientists like Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Varahamihir, and Bhaskaracharya have enriched the field of science. Similarly, the contribution of Charak and Sushruta in the field of medical science is noteworthy," said President Murmu.

The President said that traditional Indian medical systems give equal importance to prevention and cure. She expressed confidence that students of the Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya will do research on the untouched aspects of Ayurveda, besides serving as doctors. She said that research would establish the authenticity of this ancient medical system and increase its recognition across the world, said the statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

