Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): In a major wildlife smuggling bust, Trichy Customs arrested a passenger with 48 rare exotic animals hidden in check-in baggage.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, Trichy Customs officials intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on December 8, 2025, by AirAsia flight AK-25, according to the release.

Also Read | Baba Adhav Dies: Senior Socialist Leader Passes Away in Pune; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar Pay Tributes.

During the examination of the passenger's two check-in bags, officers recovered a large number of exotic wildlife species that were concealed inside plastic containers and small bags.

The seized animals included 32 Albino Red-Eared Slider Turtles, 3 Albino Raccoons, and 13 Green Iguanas, of which one iguana was found dead, as stated in the release.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Plane Crash: Training Aircraft Crashes in Seoni; Villagers Rescue Pilot, Trainee.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the provisions of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The accused passenger was arrested, and the rescued wildlife species were repatriated to their country of origin.

Further investigation into the smuggling network is currently underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)