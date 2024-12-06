Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) 81 Battalion, stationed in Sonamura under Sepahijala District seized two kilograms and 177 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.74 crore from NC Nagar, said officials on Thursday.

Based on the inputs received, BSF launched an operation which concluded till 9 pm on Thursday, said officials.

2-3 Bangladeshi smugglers crossed the border and discarded some items toward the border. However the smugglers managed to flee due to heavy fog, said officials.

Assistant Commandant, BSF 81 Battalion, Somil Vohra stated, "Last evening, around 6 PM, we received an input stating that there was a possibility of gold smuggling through the NC Nagar border. To intercept this, we quickly set up an ambush with my team. Our operation lasted from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM. At 8:45, 2-3 Bangladeshi smugglers crossed the border and entered our side, discarding some items toward the border. We waited for a person from our side to retrieve the items, and as soon as he did, our ACP issued a challenge call. We immediately rushed toward the area, but due to heavy fog, the smugglers managed to flee..."

Second in Command, BSF 81 Battalion, Rajesh Kumar Langeh said, "Our battalion is stationed in Sonamura. Last night, our company deployed in NC Nagar achieved a significant breakthrough. We have successfully seized 2 kilograms and 177 grams of gold, valued at Rs 1.74 crore in the market. As you are aware, the BSF always remains on high alert. Considering the prevailing conditions in Bangladesh, our security measures are at the highest level. During a search operation last night, our personnel seized the gold..." (ANI)

