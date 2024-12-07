Barabanki (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against three people for allegedly converting a 15-year-old Dalit boy by circumcising him in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. Police arrested two accused and is on a lookout for the third, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said on Friday that the minor boy, a resident of Azamgarh, was brought by Murshid, who works as a scrap dealer, and his father Riyasat Ali about two years ago by luring him with a job and got him employed at a restaurant in Nabiganj.

Also Read | Delhi Triple Murder Case: Police Conducts Route Mapping of Forest Area, To Recreate Crime Scene.

When the restaurant owner came to know that the boy was an orphan and Dalit, he allegedly got him circumcised and converted and named him Noor Mohammad a few months ago.

A complaint regarding the matter was lodged by a local right wing Hindu leader at the Kotwali police station on Thursday.

Also Read | BPSC Aspirants Protest: Bihar Public Service Commission Denies Implementation of 'Normalisation' in Upcoming Exam.

Sinha said police have registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 along with the SC-ST Act and arrested Murshid and his father Ali on Thursday. The restaurant owner is still absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)