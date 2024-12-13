Bijapur (Chattisgarh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Two naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nendra-Punnur forests under the Basaguda Police station area on Friday morning, as per police officials.

A total of two 12-bore guns, naxal uniforms, literature, explosives and other naxal materials have been recovered from the spot, the police officials said.

More details awaited. (ANI)

