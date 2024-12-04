Lakhimpur, Dec 4 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner was found dead in Lakhimpur jail in Assam on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The body of Paban Barua, an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was found inside his cell, he said.

Also Read | Naresh Balyan in Trouble: Delhi Police Seeks Arrest of AAP MLA in Fresh Case, Moves Court.

He is suspected to have allegedly died by suicide, the official said.

Barua, a resident of Narayanpur Chapori in Dhakuakhana, has been in jail since last month. He was accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)