Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at the historic 12th-century Kapilash temple during his visit to Dhenkanal, Odisha.

The Union Minister on his visit held a meeting with the temple and district administration focusing on the development of the historical site.

Pradhan also sought suggestions from the sevayats (temple priests) for the further development of the temple. He emphasised the need for the protection of the region's natural and forest resources, the enhancement of tourism, and the improvement of facilities for devotees within the temple premises.

On January 10, the Union Minister expressed his gratitude following the successful conclusion of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).

"The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas concluded with great success. In the final session here, the President honoured 27 NRIs. I wish you all the best... Thanks to the Chief Minister and his team for organising it successfully," the minister said while speaking to ANI.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling also expressed gratitude to key officials, stating, "As a member of the Cabinet of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, I thank External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi for giving us the opportunity to organise Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha. This will take Odisha to a new height in the tourism map..."

Union Minister Jual Oram praised the event, noting, "It was a very good event, it was a great opportunity for all the people of Odisha. We got to learn and see a lot. I thank PM Modi and the Government of India for this. I thank the President for taking out time to come here... Odisha's culture, and lifestyle got a huge exposure through this event. It will contribute to the progress of Odisha in a big way."

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, held from January 8 to 10, is the flagship event organised by the Government of India to connect with the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

